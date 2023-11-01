SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matúš P, Gašpercová S. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 74: 1516-1523.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.314

The main aim of a paper is a creating design fire scenarios and a consecutive modelling using the CFD model in a rectangular geometry of the Považský Chlmec motorway tunnel. The main method is a computer simulation. We chose three fire scenarios in which we modified the main parameter- heat release rate. The results of scenarios were analysed and we evaluated influences of input parameters on a gas temperature development and a surface of concrete lining temperature development.


CFD; FDS; fire in tunnel; modelling of fires

