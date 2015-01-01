Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bipolar disorder (BD) is a chronic mental disorder characterized by alternating or mixed episodes of mania or hypomania and depression. Cognitive function impairment is a frequent associated feature of the disease. While many BD patients also engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), there is a lack of studies on the cognitive function of BD patients with NSSI. This study aimed to evaluate cognitive functioning of BD patients with NSSI and provide a clinical basis for the differential diagnosis and treatment of BD and NSSI.



METHODS: A total of 60 BD patients with NSSI, 60 BD patients without NSSI, and 60 healthy controls (HC) were selected for the study. All participants met the inclusion criteria and were not taking any medications, excluding the potential effects of medication on cognitive functions. The following neurocognitive tests were used to measure the cognitive functions in areas such as speed of processing, reasoning and problem solving, attention/vigilance, working memory, visual learning, and verbal learning: The Trail Making Test (TMT), Category Fluency, Digit Symbol Coding Test (DSCT), Brief Visuospatial Memory Test-Revised (BVMT-R), The Neuropsychological Assessment Battery Mazes (NABM), Wechsler Memory Scale Third Edition Spatial Span Test (WMS III-SST), Hopkins Verbal Learning Test-Revised (HVLTR) and Continuous Performance Test and Identical Prs (CPT-IP).



RESULTS: The findings indicated that BD patients with NSSI exhibited cognitive impairment in all measured cognitive domains. On the other hand, BD patients without NSSI showed less pronounced impairment in terms of speed of processing, but exhibited significant cognitive impairment in the remaining five areas compared to the HC group.



CONCLUSION: The study underscores the presence of cognitive impairment in BD, and the cognitive impairment is more severe in BD patients with NSSI compared to those without NSSI. In conclusion, both individuals with NSSI and those without NSSI in BD exhibit cognitive impairment, which provides ideas and strategies for using cognitive-behavioral therapy to treat BD and NSSI.

Language: en