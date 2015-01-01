Abstract

Female homicide is a broad term that includes any homicide in which the victim is a female, representing the most extreme form of violence against women. This study investigated the characteristics of female homicides to determine the types and characteristics of injury, circumstances of the events, and other aspects in this specific population. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office files were searched for homicides in female subjects between January 2017 and January 2022, with no limits for age, race, or cause of death. A total of 527 cases met the criteria. Most homicides occurred in Chicago during the summer. The most common cause of death was firearm(s) wounds, followed by sharp force traumas, asphyxia, and blunt force injuries. The remaining deaths were due to combined and "other" mechanisms. Different patterns of injuries were observed at the autopsy. Alleged offenders were mostly male subjects and were frequently in a romantic relationship with the victim, and the reasons for homicide were related to jealousy and personal conflicts. This study offers an overview of homicidal deaths in female subjects in a large metropolitan area.

Language: en