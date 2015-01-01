Abstract

BACKGROUND: Numerous studies have examined the relationship between childhood maltreatment (CM) and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, few studies have explored both the specific and cumulative effects of CM on NSSI. Additionally, the impact of sleep disturbance on the association between CM and NSSI remains unclear.



OBJECTIVES: To comprehensively explore the effects of CM on NSSI, and to determine whether these effects are moderated by sleep disturbance. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A retrospective study was conducted in April 2021 among a representative sample of 21,340 students aged 11-20 years in China.



METHODS: All participants completed questionnaires assessing CM, sleep disturbance, and NSSI. Adjusted multivariate logistic regression models were utilized to evaluate the associations between CM and NSSI, as well as the impact of sleep disturbance.



RESULTS: The findings revealed that 13.0 % of adolescents reported occasional NSSI, while 25.2 % reported repetitive NSSI. Except for sexual abuse, all subtypes of CM were significantly associated with increased odds of both occasional and repetitive NSSI. A significant dose-response relationship was observed between cumulative CM and repetitive NSSI. Stratification analyses by sleep disturbance indicated that adolescents reporting sleep disturbance had a higher risk of developing repetitive NSSI, irrespective of the type of CM experienced. Furthermore, a dose-response relationship was identified between cumulative CM and repetitive NSSI among adolescents reporting sleep disturbance.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated that CM increases the risk of NSSI among Chinese adolescents, and sleep disturbance plays a moderating role. Interventions targeting sleep disturbance may hold significance in reducing NSSI.

Language: en