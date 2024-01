Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To explore recently published data on disparities in concussion and best categorize these data into domains of social determinants of health (SDOH). RECENT FINDINGS: Disparities in concussion cover a range of SDOH domains. Questions on disparities in concussion remain. Interventions to reduce these disparities and inequities are needed. Social determinants of health may play a significant role in disparities and inequities in sports related concussion. There is interplay and overlap in SDOH domains that affect concussion outcomes. It is possible that an increase in SDOH may affect concussion disparities by moderated mediation; however, further data is needed to validate this potential effect. Moreover, attention to SDOH domains in sports related concussion may provide insight on intervention targets to ameliorate disparities in sports related concussion.

