Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis use and nonmedical use of prescription opioids are consumed by a small to moderate number of adolescents. However, little is known about their combined influence on mental health in this age group. This study examined the association between cannabis use, nonmedical use of prescription opioids, or both with serious psychological distress among adolescents and tested if sex could moderate these associations.



METHODS: We based our analyses on cross-sectional data from the 2019 Ontario Student Drug Use and Health Survey, a provincially representative sample of students in grades 7 through 12 (aged 11-20 years or older) across Ontario, Canada (n= 7097; mean age: 15.2 ± 1.2 years). Logistic regression analyses were adjusted for important covariates.



RESULTS: We found that 20.5% reported cannabis use only, 5.8% reported opioid use only, and 5% reported both cannabis and opioid use. Cannabis use only (odds ratio [OR]:1.91; 95% confidence interval [CI]:1.53-2.37), opioid use only (OR: 2.21; 95% CI: 1.63-3.00), and both cannabis and opioid use (OR: 3.24; 95% CI: 2.25-4.66) were associated with greater odds of serious psychological distress after adjustment for covariates. Associations were similar for males and females.



CONCLUSION: The use of both cannabis and opioids is significantly associated with serious psychological distress among adolescents. Adolescents who use both cannabis and opioids represent a small and vulnerable group that should be targeted in future interventions against mental health problems. Health professionals should consider screening for polysubstance use, especially when working with adolescents who use cannabis.

