Abstract

This study aimed to explore the pathway from childhood trauma to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) and to examine the chain-mediating role of psychological resilience and depressive symptoms in this pathway. A total of 391 adolescents with MDD were recruited in the present study. The Chinese version of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF), the Chinese version of the Symptoms Check List-90 (SCL-90), the Chinese version of the Conner-Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC), and the Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory Chinese Revised Edition (OSIC) were used to evaluate childhood trauma, depressive symptoms, psychological resilience and NSSI, respectively. Our results showed that 60.87% of adolescents with MDD had NSSI in the past month. Childhood trauma frequency was negatively correlated with psychological resilience but positively correlated with depressive symptoms and NSSI severity in adolescents with MDD. The stepwise logistic regression analysis identified that age, childhood trauma and depressive symptoms could independently predict the occurrence of NSSI, and the three-step hierarchical regression showed that childhood trauma, psychological resilience and depressive symptoms were all significantly associated with NSSI frequency in adolescents with MDD. Furthermore, the chain-mediation analysis revealed that psychological resilience and depression serially mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and NSSI in adolescents with MDD. Interventions targeted at improving resilience and depression may mitigate the impact of childhood trauma severity on NSSI risk in adolescents with MDD.

