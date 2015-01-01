Abstract

Non-routine activities such as startup, shutdown, maintenance, and operation commissioning require increased human interaction with the corresponding process. Owing to operator or procedural violations, the risk of accidents can be high during non-routine activities, even though they are performed less frequently. To identify and evaluate the hazards of non-routine processes, an integrated method combining job hazard analysis (JHA), hazard and operability analysis (HAZOP), and deviation degrees is proposed. JHA is applied to break down an operational process into steps, which are further defined as nodes in HAZOP for hazard scenario analysis. The concept of deviation degree is defined by integrating the operational and control function deviations to quantify the deviation analysis. Finally, the heating-furnace startup process in an oil and gas gathering and transmission station was selected to illustrate the proposed integrated method. The results show that this method constitutes a systematical and intuitive approach to identify hazard scenarios and evaluate risks, as well as to establish preventive measures for non-routine processes.

Language: en