Abstract

Driving is the most prevalent form of commuting for most workers but is also perhaps the most hazardous mode of travel with unsafe driving contributing significantly to road traffic accidents. Despite nurses having been reported as being at higher risk of commuter-related accidents over the last three decades, little is known about unsafe driving behaviours among nurses while commuting, which is unique from other driving routines. Additionally, the lack of appropriate tools to measure such behaviours is apparent. This study aims i) to identify unsafe driving behaviours among nurses while commuting and ii) to develop a scale to assess nurses' unsafe commuting driving behaviours. The study employed a multiphase and multimethod approach to develop the scale, which was subject to stringent validation and evaluation. Themes were specified via the Nominal Group Technique (NGT). Six themes were identified namely: i) violations and reckless driving, ii) negative emotions, iii) drowsy driving iv) mind wandering, v) error and vi) carelessness. Content and face validity were sought through expert review. A total of 442 nurses' data were collected across multisite hospitals for evaluation. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) resulted in recovered structure and was confirmed through Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) with structural equation analyses being conducted to test predictive validity. All constructs met adequate validity and reliability. Nurses' unsafe driving behaviours while commuting were identified with a novel scale to assess them being both developed and validated. The resulting MyUDWC scale is a suitable tool for measuring nurses' unsafe driving behaviours while commuting.

