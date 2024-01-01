SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Sokol Y, Rosensweig C, Levin C, Glatt S. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2024.01.081

38228274

BACKGROUND: Temporal self-appraisal (TSA) is the trajectory of self-appraisal over time, including how a person views their past and future selves in relation to their present self. In this study, we examined the TSA of individuals with and without a history of suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (STBs).

METHODS: Using Amazon Mechanical Turk for recruitment, we studied 397 participants on validated measures of TSA, STBs, and mood.

RESULTS: The non-STB group (n = 291) had a TSA trajectory similar to that previously found for nonclinical populations, with perceived self-improvement over time. In contrast, the TSA of the STB group (n = 106) had two distinct qualities: their TSA profiles were more negative at all time points (past, present, and future) than the non-STB group, and they displayed similar anticipated present-to-future growth as the non-STB group but perceived minimal past-to-present change. These differences persisted when controlling for depression, anxiety, and stress, suggesting a distinct STB-related TSA profile independent of comorbid affective states. LIMITATIONS: This study is limited by the use of self-report measures and cross-sectional design.

CONCLUSIONS: By investigating TSA, this study provides insights into the unique aspects of self-appraisal associated with having a history of STBs and emphasizes the need for therapeutic interventions that foster self-continuity and positive self-appraisal across time. Future research should focus on clarifying the mechanisms underlying this distinct self-appraisal pattern in the STB group and the effects of interventions that enhance temporal self-appraisal.


Suicide; Mood; Psychopathology; Amazon mechanical Turk; Future self-continuity; Identity; Self-appraisal; Temporal self-appraisal

