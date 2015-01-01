Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to gain insights into forensic nurses' perspectives and approaches to behavioural crisis situations, comparing them to disciplines traditionally involved in first-line behavioural crisis response.



DESIGN: This study used a descriptive, qualitative exploratory design and was informed by Systems Theory.



METHODS: The study was carried in the United States, between 2022 and 2023. Data were gathered through four focus groups: police officers (n = 12), co-response (mental health) clinicians (n = 13), sexual assault nurse examiners (n = 6) and correctional nurses (n = 4). Thematic analysis was performed. REPORTING METHOD: The Standards for Reporting Qualitative Research (SRQR) guidelines were used.



RESULTS: Findings revealed temporal themes in crisis response: (1) Searching for Historical Information; (2) Safety and Acting at the Present Scene; and (3) Future Strategies and Interventions. Common priorities (e.g. safety and de-escalation) were identified across groups. Notably, nurses demonstrated a comprehensive approach, addressing physical and mental health assessments, substance involvement, and physical injury evaluation.



CONCLUSION: This study proposes the creation of a novel nursing role within first-line multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) for crisis response-the Nurse-Police Assistance Crisis Team (N-PACT). Nurses bring expertise and comprehensive assessment skills to enhance crisis responses, particularly in cases involving mental health emergencies, medical crises, and drug-related incidents. IMPLICATIONS: Forensic nurses, with their diverse competencies and comprehensive training, are highly valuable assets within MDTs. Their expertise extends to proficiently conducting mental and physical assessments, ensuring safety and adeptly navigating situations that intersect with the legal system. IMPACT: The N-PACT concept can improve outcomes and streamline the allocation of resources, particularly considering the number of police calls involving behavioural crises. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public contribution.

Language: en