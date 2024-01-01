Abstract

BACKGROUND: The incidence of perinatal depression is increasing and has become a global public health problem to be addressed.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the prevention and treatment effects of different exercise methods on perinatal depression.



METHODS: A meta-analysis was conducted by searching databases for published "exercise interventions for perinatal depression "related randomized controlled trials, up to July 20, 2022.



RESULTS: 48 randomized controlled trials were included, with a total of 5282 pregnant women. (1) Exercise prevention of prenatal depression has a low effective stress intervention effect, ranking from high to low as yoga, aerobic+resistance. (2) Exercise therapy for prenatal depression has a significant intervention effect, followed by gymnastics, pelvic floor muscle training, aerobic exercise, aerobic+resistance, and yoga. (3) Exercise prevention of postpartum depression has a low effective intervention effect, followed by yoga, aerobic exercise, aerobic+resistance, and gymnastics. (4) Exercise has a moderate equivalent stress intervention effect on treating postpartum depression, followed by aerobic exercise, water exercise, yoga, fertility dance, and stroller walking. LIMITATIONS: Due to the small number of included literature on single exercise modalities, and maternity is a special population, most of the trial procedures included in the text were not blinded, which has a certain risk of bias and affects the accuracy of the Meta-analysis results.



CONCLUSIONS: The therapeutic effect of exercise in the prevention and treatment of perinatal depression is superior to the preventive effect, and the effect of prenatal prevention and treatment is better than that of postpartum, with a moderate effect.

Language: en