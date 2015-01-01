SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Walsh K, Melnik J, Birkett A, Kidd G, Bujan G, Mehta AHP, Meyer N. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2283732

PMID

38227911

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand barriers to seeking post-sexual assault services for students of color and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) students.

METHODS: Qualitative interviews about campus and community resources for sexual and relationship violence were conducted with 29 undergraduate and graduate students who held diverse sexual, gender, and racial identities (n = 15 disclosed violence-related service-seeking).

RESULTS: Organized within trauma-informed care pillars, thematic coding revealed aspects of campus environment/culture that prevent students from accessing support including challenges identifying experiences as violence; limited cultural and identity-affirming care; limited clarity about resources; confidentiality concerns; difficulty accessing resources; and navigating resources alone. Suggestions to address concerns included regular prevention training; better coordinated care and systems with increased accountability, increased survivor support and peer support, and heightened transparency on websites/trainings about processes and confidentiality.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest promising avenues to improve support, particularly for minoritized survivors of violence, at this campus.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma-informed care; Barriers to care; campus sexual assault; LGBTQ + students; racially and ethnically diverse students

