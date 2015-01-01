SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raposa ME, Smithers DJ, Coleman CM, Harlow BL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2299397

38227913

OBJECTIVE: To determine the likelihood of using formal and informal mental health services among college students according to prior history of depression diagnosis and presence of depression symptoms. PARTICIPANTS: College students from 79 universities in the U.S. and Canada who participated in the Healthy Minds Study, 2018-2019.

METHODS: Odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals via logistic regression were estimated for the likelihood of using informal and formal mental health services stratified by depression diagnosis and severity of depression symptoms and further stratified by race/ethnicity.

RESULTS: We report increased odds of using formal mental health services with increasing depression severity symptoms and increased odds of using formal mental health services among students without a clinical depression diagnosis. The odds of service utilization varied by race/ethnicity.

CONCLUSIONS: The likelihood of seeking mental health services differs depending on the history of formal depression diagnosis, current symptoms, and race/ethnicity among college students.


College students; help-seeking; depression; mental health service utilization

