|
Citation
|
Antshel KM, Park A, Maisto S, Faraone SV. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38227922
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Eight percent of college students report past year prescription stimulant misuse (nonmedical use of stimulants defined as taking stimulants in a manner other than prescribed). Despite this high prevalence rate, primary prevention efforts are lacking on college campuses. Participants and Methods: A prescription stimulant misuse primary prevention intervention targeting first-year college students was developed, refined, and pilot tested. Existing substance use treatment (motivational interviewing) and time management (cognitive behavioral therapy for adult ADHD) techniques were integrated into the novel brief prevention intervention. Focus groups provided feedback to help refine the prevention intervention. Following refinements, 484 first-year college students were randomly assigned to condition (327 treatment, 157 control) and followed for 3 months.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
primary prevention; substance use; College student; prescription; prescription stimulant misuse