Citation
Yerstein MC, Sundararaj D, McLean M, Kroll DS. J. Psychiatr. Pract. 2024; 30(1): 68-72.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
38227731
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Although suicide prevention often dominates patient safety efforts in psychiatry and behavioral health, patients who seek such services are also prone to other kinds of adverse events. The purpose of this study was to more fully characterize the types of safety events that occur in the context of psychiatric care.
Language: en