Pelham WE, Tapert SF, Gonzalez MR, Ahiarakwe U, Patel H, Davis IS, Meruelo A, Van Rinsveld AM, Marshall AT, Dick AS, Guillaume M, Dowling GJ, Baskin-Sommers A, Brown SA. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38227391
OBJECTIVE: To test two non-exclusive mechanisms by which parental monitoring might reduce teen substance use. The first mechanism is that monitoring increases punishment for substance use, since parents who monitor more are more likely to find out when substance use occurs (M1). The second mechanism is that monitoring directly prevents/averts teens from using substances in the first place for fear that parents would find out (M2).
adolescents; alcohol; substance use; drugs; parenting