Abstract

BACKGROUND Suicide attempts that involve jumping from a great height may not be fatal but can result in lumbosacral facture-dislocations. This retrospective study aimed to present the experience from a single center in Turkey of 21 patients with lumbosacral facture-dislocations, or suicidal jumper fractures, treated with lumbosacral fixation between 2015 and 2022. MATERIAL AND METHODS The study included 21 patients. The diagnosis was established through X-ray and computed tomography (CT) examinations. Neurological damage was assessed using the Gibbons score. Among the patients, 2 were classified as Roy-Camille type 1, 12 as Roy-Camille type 2, and 7 as Roy-Camille type 3. Morphologically, 8 patients had H-type fractures, 7 had T-type fractures, and 6 had U-type fractures. Bilateral spinopelvic fixation was performed. Functional outcomes were evaluated using the Majeed score.



RESULTS The average Injury Severity Score (ISS) was 31.6±12.2. The mean duration of surgery was 123.6±44.9 minutes. According to the Majeed score, excellent results were observed in 8 individuals (40%), good results in 5 individuals (25%), fair results in 5 individuals (25%), and poor results in 2 individuals (10%). Out of 18 patients with neurological deficits, 14 showed improvement after surgery, while 4 continued to experience deficits.



CONCLUSIONS The findings from this study highlight the importance of obtaining a clear history of the cause of lumbosacral facture-dislocation, as attempted suicide by jumping from a height can cause specific types of injury to the lumbar spine and sacrum that require rapid diagnosis and management to reduce the incidence of permanent paraplegia.

Language: en