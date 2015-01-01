|
Atiç R, Alemdar C, Ulus SA, Yazar C, Durgut F, Sayar, Aydın A. Med. Sci. Monit. 2024; 30: e942831.
(Copyright © 2024, Medical Science International)
38225811
Abstract
BACKGROUND Suicide attempts that involve jumping from a great height may not be fatal but can result in lumbosacral facture-dislocations. This retrospective study aimed to present the experience from a single center in Turkey of 21 patients with lumbosacral facture-dislocations, or suicidal jumper fractures, treated with lumbosacral fixation between 2015 and 2022. MATERIAL AND METHODS The study included 21 patients. The diagnosis was established through X-ray and computed tomography (CT) examinations. Neurological damage was assessed using the Gibbons score. Among the patients, 2 were classified as Roy-Camille type 1, 12 as Roy-Camille type 2, and 7 as Roy-Camille type 3. Morphologically, 8 patients had H-type fractures, 7 had T-type fractures, and 6 had U-type fractures. Bilateral spinopelvic fixation was performed. Functional outcomes were evaluated using the Majeed score.
Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Retrospective Studies; *Fractures, Bone/surgery; *Spinal Fractures/surgery; Fracture Fixation, Internal; Sacrum/surgery/injuries; Turkey