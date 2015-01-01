Abstract

Exergame training, in which video games are used to promote exercise, can be tailored to address cognitive and physical risk factors for falls and is a promising method for fall prevention in older people. Here, we performed a randomized clinical trial using the smart±step gaming system to examine the effectiveness of two home-based computer game interventions, seated cognitive training and step exergame training, for fall prevention in community-dwelling older people, as compared with a minimal-intervention control group. Participants aged 65 years or older (n = 769, 71% female) living independently in the community were randomized to one of three arms: (1) cognitive training using a computerized touchpad while seated, (2) exergame step training on a computerized mat or (3) control (provided with an education booklet on healthy ageing and fall prevention). The rate of falls reported monthly over 12 months-the primary outcome of the trial-was significantly reduced in the exergame training group compared with the control group (incidence rate ratio = 0.74, 95% confidence interval = 0.56-0.98), but was not statistically different between the cognitive training and control groups (incidence rate ratio = 0.86, 95% confidence interval = 0.65-1.12). No beneficial effects of the interventions were found for secondary outcomes of physical and cognitive function, and no serious intervention-related adverse events were reported. The results of this trial support the use of exergame step training for preventing falls in community-dwelling older people. As this intervention can be conducted at home and requires only minimal equipment, it has the potential for scalability as a public health intervention to address the increasing problem of falls and fall-related injuries. Australian and New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry identifier: ACTRN12616001325493.

Language: en