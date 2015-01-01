|
Sturnieks DL, Hicks C, Smith N, Ratanapongleka M, Menant J, Turner J, Lo J, Chaplin C, Garcia J, Valenzuela MJ, Delbaere K, Herbert RD, Sherrington C, Toson B, Lord SR. Nat. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38228913
Exergame training, in which video games are used to promote exercise, can be tailored to address cognitive and physical risk factors for falls and is a promising method for fall prevention in older people. Here, we performed a randomized clinical trial using the smart±step gaming system to examine the effectiveness of two home-based computer game interventions, seated cognitive training and step exergame training, for fall prevention in community-dwelling older people, as compared with a minimal-intervention control group. Participants aged 65 years or older (n = 769, 71% female) living independently in the community were randomized to one of three arms: (1) cognitive training using a computerized touchpad while seated, (2) exergame step training on a computerized mat or (3) control (provided with an education booklet on healthy ageing and fall prevention). The rate of falls reported monthly over 12 months-the primary outcome of the trial-was significantly reduced in the exergame training group compared with the control group (incidence rate ratio = 0.74, 95% confidence interval = 0.56-0.98), but was not statistically different between the cognitive training and control groups (incidence rate ratio = 0.86, 95% confidence interval = 0.65-1.12). No beneficial effects of the interventions were found for secondary outcomes of physical and cognitive function, and no serious intervention-related adverse events were reported. The results of this trial support the use of exergame step training for preventing falls in community-dwelling older people. As this intervention can be conducted at home and requires only minimal equipment, it has the potential for scalability as a public health intervention to address the increasing problem of falls and fall-related injuries. Australian and New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry identifier: ACTRN12616001325493.
