Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to examine radiologic occult injury screening performance/yield among contacts presenting for precautionary medical assessments and assess factors associated with deferred screening.



METHODS: Data were collected retrospectively from charts of contacts younger than 8 years presenting for precautionary evaluation to a level 1 pediatric emergency department January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2023. Demographics, radiologic performance/yield, physical examination, social work-based psychosocial assessment, reasons for deferred imaging, and diagnostic codes were abstracted. Descriptive statistics and χ2 analysis are reported.



RESULTS: Three hundred ninety contacts were identified; 364 (93.3%) were biological siblings. Most (276, 70.8%) were 2 to 8 years old. Statistically significant relationships were identified with age, insurance, and hospital social work assessment and screening. Thirty-four infants (54%) underwent neuroimaging; no studies were abnormal. Of 114 contacts, <2 years old, 97 (85%) underwent skeletal survey (SS); 9 (9%) SS were abnormal. Twenty-seven (24%) returned for follow-up SS; 4 (14.8%) were abnormal. For 2 contacts, an abnormal initial SS was refuted by follow-up imaging. Physical examinations were abnormal for 11% of contacts. Reasons for deferred imaging included contact well appearance, caregiver concerns, and clinician disagreement with indications. Encounter International Classification of Diseases codes varied, commonly reflecting nonspecific screening assessments.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite national clinical practice guidelines, studies of abusive injury prevalence and radiologic yield among at-risk contacts exposed to unsafe environments are few. Screening evaluations inclusive of physical examination and radiologic studies identify abuse concerns among at-risk contacts. Further study of factors impacting radiologic screening decisions is needed. Considerations to advance epidemiologic research include standardized diagnostic coding and prospective assessment of radiologic yield.

Language: en