Abstract

OBJECTIVEThe purpose of this study was to compare the peer bullying of refugee and non-refugee adolescents, and to explore the association between bullying victimization and psychiatric symptoms among Syrian adolescent refugees in the Southeast Anatolia region of Turkey.



METHODS: The sample of the study consists of 217 adolescents in the 13-17 age group who are school-going, 102 refugee adolescents, and 115 non-refugee adolescents. The study data was obtained using the Sociodemographic Characteristics Questionnaire developed by the researchers, Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire (OBVQ) and Depression Anxiety Stress Scale 42 (DASS-42). A structural equation model was used to assess the association between bullying victimization and depressive symptoms, while also considering mediation by stress and anxiety.



RESULTS: In this study, 44.1% of refugee adolescents reported experiencing at least one bullying victimization, while this rate was 27.8% in the non-refugee group, and this difference was found statistically significant. The logistic regression analysis revealed that poor school performance was a risk factor for bullying victimization in refugee adolescent. Moreover, the structural equation model analysis revealed that bullying victimization significantly increased the stress level in refugee adolescents, and depressive symptoms were significantly affected by stress and anxiety levels.



CONCLUSION: Taking into consideration that bullying victimization is a significant problem among Syrian refugee adolescents; anti-bullying programmes should be implemented as this may improve the mental health of Syrian refugee adolescents.

Language: en