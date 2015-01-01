Abstract

OBJECTIVEThe global surge in adolescent suicide necessitates the development of innovative and efficacious preventive measures. Traditionally, various approaches have been used, but with limited success. However, with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), new possibilities have emerged. This paper reviews the potentials and challenges of integrating AI into suicide prevention strategies, focusing on adolescents.



METHOD: This narrative review assesses the impact of AI on suicide prevention strategies, the strategies and cases of AI applications in adolescent suicide prevention, as well as the challenges faced. Through searches on the PubMed, web of science, PsycINFO, and EMBASE databases, 19 relevant articles were included in the review.



RESULTS: AI has significantly improved risk assessment and predictive modeling for identifying suicidal behavior. It has enabled the analysis of textual data through natural language processing and fostered novel intervention strategies. Although AI applications, such as chatbots and monitoring systems, show promise, they must navigate challenges like data privacy and ethical considerations. The research underscores the potential of AI to enhance future suicide prevention efforts through personalized interventions and integration with emerging technologies.



CONCLUSION: AI possesses transformative potential for adolescent suicide prevention by offering targeted and adaptive solutions, while they also raise crucial ethical and practical considerations. Looking forward, AI can play a critical role in mitigating adolescent suicide rates, marking a new frontier in mental health care.

