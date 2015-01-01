Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the influence of visual contextual information on emotion recognition of ambiguous facial expressions in depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders.



METHOD: Ambiguous facial expressions and emotional contexts representing anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness and surprise were validated in a pre-test with healthy independent raters. Afterwards, 20 healthy participants (8 women, 12 men; mean age 24.35 ± 2.85 years), 20 participants with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (9 women, 11 men; mean age 40.25 ± 11.68 years) and 19 participants with depression (11 women, 8 men; mean age 43.74 ± 12.65 years) rated the emotional content of nine different faces in seven different emotion-suggesting contexts. The proportions of context-congruent answers and differences between emotion ratings in each context were analysed using non-parametric Kruskal-Wallis and explorative, paired Wilcoxon tests. Correlational analyses explored the influence of clinical symptoms assessed by clinician-administered scales.



RESULTS: The overall proportion of context-congruent answers did not differ between participants with depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders compared to healthy participants. Participants with schizophrenia spectrum disorders were more susceptible to anger-suggesting contexts and participants with depression were more susceptible to fear-suggesting contexts. Differences in emotion recognition were associated with the severity of depressive, but not psychotic, symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Despite increased susceptibility to anger-suggesting cues in schizophrenia and to fear-suggesting cues in depression, visual contextual influence remains largely consistent with healthy participants. Preserved emotional responsiveness suggests an efficacy of emotion training but emphasizes the need for additional research focusing on other factors contributing to social interaction deficits.

