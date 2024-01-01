Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) during military service has been associated with heightened trauma-related guilt levels, which in turn, could increase suicide risk among combat veterans. However, no longitudinal study has established temporal associations between these variables while examining a Moderated mediation model with self-forgiveness as a possible moderator of the PMIEs-suicide risk links during the first year following discharge.



METHOD: Participants were 374 active-duty Israeli combatants who participated in a 5-year longitudinal study with three measurement points: 1 month before discharge from army service (T1), then 6 months (T2), and 12 months (T3) following their discharge. Data were assessed through semistructured interviews and validated self-report questionnaires.



RESULTS: All PMIE dimensions at T1 were negatively associated with self-forgiveness at T1 and positively associated with levels of trauma-related guilt at T2 and suicide risk at T3. Our longitudinal moderated mediation model findings indicate that, among those reporting low levels of self-forgiveness, higher levels of PMIE-Self and PMIE-Others at T1 contribute to trauma-related guilt levels at T2, which, in turn, are linked to a higher suicide risk at T3 among those reporting low levels of self-forgiveness.



CONCLUSIONS: Experiencing PMIEs, especially PMIE-Self and PMIE-Other, proved to be validated predictors of trauma-related guilt and, in turn, of suicide risk during the first year after the veterans' discharge. Combatants at their discharge from the military should have access to targeted self-forgiveness interventions, as these interventions can have a buffering effect on the development of suicidal ideation and behaviors following PMIEs. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en