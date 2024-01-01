Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The study investigated the relationship between psychological distress, alcohol use, the three fears of compassion (i.e., to self, from others, and to others), facilitators and inhibitors of compassion (self-reassurance, shame, and self-criticizing), and the three flows of compassion (to self, to others, and from others) on moral injury (MI) in military veterans.



METHOD: A total of 127 participants (81.9% male, M(age) = 51.24, SD = 13.98) completed measures of MI, psychological distress, alcohol use, shame, fears of compassion, self-criticizing and self-reassurance, and the three flows of compassion. Bivariate correlations and a hierarchical multiple regression were conducted to determine relationships between psychological distress, alcohol use, and the facets of compassion and MI, and whether psychological distress, alcohol use, and the facets of compassion predicted MI among veterans.



RESULTS: Demographic variables of younger age and lower rank alongside psychological distress, alcohol use, and the facets of compassion were all significantly related to MI in veterans. Age, rank, psychological distress, alcohol use, and the facets of compassion did not predict MI in veterans. However, shame was found to be the biggest predictor of MI in veterans, followed by lower rank.



CONCLUSION: The study supports prior research indicating MI as a shame-based presentation with younger age and lower rank posing as risk factors for MI in veterans. Additionally, the findings indicate strong relationships between the facets of compassion and MI in veterans, highlighting the potential clinical utility of including compassion within MI-based interventions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en