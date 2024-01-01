|
Citation
|
Hujing C, Yalch MM. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38227443
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (complex PTSD) is characterized by symptoms of PTSD combined with disturbance in self-organization and is distressing for many people who have experienced chronic and repetitive interpersonal trauma. Studies on the precursors to complex PTSD have thus far focused on the forms of trauma perpetrated rather than who perpetrated the trauma. Traumas that are associated with complex PTSD (i.e., chronic and repetitive interpersonal traumas) are often perpetrated by someone that is close to the victim and thus involve an element of betrayal. However, there is little research on whether traumas high in betrayal are more associated with complex PTSD symptoms than traumas lower in betrayal. The aim of this study is to examine the association between traumas with varying degrees of betrayal and complex PTSD symptoms.
Language: en