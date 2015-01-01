|
Kelly LM, Alessi SM, Rash CJ, Zajac K. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38225874
BACKGROUND: Persons with polysubstance use problems are at high suicide risk, which may complicate substance use treatment. The purpose of this study was to a) examine cross-sectional and longitudinal risk factors for suicidality among persons in methadone maintenance treatment who present with co-occurring cocaine use disorder and b) evaluate whether suicidality impacts substance use outcomes independently and differentially depending on treatment type (i.e. standard methadone care [SC] vs. contingency management plus standard care [CM + SC]).
suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; cocaine use disorder; Methadone treatment; opioid use disorder