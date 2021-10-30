Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between home safety hazards and unintentional poisoning in children in Mongolia.



METHODS: We conducted a case-control study using structured questionnaires to investigate safety behaviours, safety equipment use, and home hazards in households with or without children aged 0-5 years who had suffered from poisoning at home (i.e., cases and controls). We recruited 190 cases (105 medicinal and 84 non-medicinal poisonings, and one each) at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health and 379 controls in the communities between 1 March and 30 October 2021.



RESULTS: There were large differences between cases' and controls' households in safety behaviours and home hazards: the failure to store all medicines out of reach of children (68% of cases vs. 25% of controls), the failure to store all medicines safely (out of reach, locked or non-existent) (61% vs. 22%), the failure to put all medicines away immediately after use (77% vs. 43%), the presence of things that a child could climb on to reach high surfaces (82% vs. 67%), the presence of medicines transferred into different containers (28% vs. 9%) and the presence of household products transferred into different containers (28% vs. 16%). These home safety hazards were strongly associated with poisoning after controlling for confounders.



CONCLUSION: Children's risk of unintentional poisoning was strongly associated with the unsafe storage of potentially poisonous agents by caregivers and home hazards. Since unsafe storage is widespread, a fail-safe approach such as child-resistant closure of medicines and household products should be considered.

