Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is a leading cause of death and disability in developing countries, with maxillofacial fractures being a significant part of such cases. This study focuses on maxillofacial traumas among insured patients in Razavi Khorasan province (2016-2021), exploring the impact of gender, age, and trauma causes on injury prevalence and treatment approaches.



METHODS: This retrospective cross-sectional study utilized the records of the patients who were treated for maxillofacial fractures in Mashhad Shahid Kamyab Hospital or a Private Trauma Center, from 2016 to 2021. Demographic characteristics of the patients (age and gender), educational backgrounds of surgeons, accident causes, year and location of the fractures, and reasons for referrals were recorded. The data were statistically analyzed using SPSS 20, and the significance level was set at 0.05.



RESULTS: We examined the records of 60 patients (44 males, 16 females). Males (73.4%) exhibited a significantly higher prevalence of maxillofacial traumas compared to females (26%) (P Value < 0.05). Falling was identified as the most common cause of fractures (51.7%), followed by impacts from hard objects and motor vehicle accidents (MVA) (P Value = 0.63). Mandible fractures were observed in 48% of patients, followed by zygomaticomaxillary and panfacial fractures, subsequently (P Value < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The study findings highlight the impact of age, gender, and trauma causes on maxillofacial fractures and treatments among patients with certain insurance. Understanding the origins and patterns of these fractures offers crucial insights for shaping effective health policies, providing valuable guidance for addressing such injuries in this population.

