Hai AH, Lopez-Quintero C, Elton A, Curran L, Bo A. Addict. Behav. 2024; 151: e107953.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38232635
AIM: While the United States is becoming increasingly Multiracial, much is still unknown about the behavioral health of these growing new generations of Multiracial Americans. To narrow this research gap, this study investigated the prevalence/frequency of substance use and major depressive episodes [MDE] among non-Hispanic Multiracial [NHM] adolescents compared to their non-Hispanic White [NHW] counterparts and whether racial differences vary by socioeconomic status.
Adolescents; Depression; Socioeconomic status; Substance use; Mixed-race; Multiracial