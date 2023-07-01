|
Mzilangwe ES, Chande Mallya R, Lindkvist M, Kaaya S, Nkulu Kalengayi FK. BMJ Open 2024; 14(1): e076015.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38233058
INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence (SV) is highly prevalent among university campuses across the globe, despite of several initiatives implemented to address it. Several studies have been published focusing on various aspects of SV on campuses. However, no review has been retrieved from the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) Database, Cochrane Library or Ovid examining evidence synthesis on prevalence, risk factors, victims and perpetrators, policies, laws and universities responses to SV in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). This review aims to map the existing literature on SV victimisation among university students in SSA, related response strategies, and identify gaps in the evidence.
Language: en
Risk Factors; PUBLIC HEALTH; Health policy; Health Equity; Health Services Accessibility; Organisation of health services