Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify, quantify and analyse determinants of depression, anxiety and stress symptoms among female student-athletes.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: Five online databases (PubMed, CINAHL, PsychInfo, SportDiscus and Web of Science) searched from inception through 14 September 2023. Hand-searches and contacting authors for eligible studies. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: Articles were included if they were published in English, included female student-athletes competing at National Collegiate Athletic Association institutions, and measured symptom-level depression, anxiety and/or stress.



RESULTS AND SUMMARY: We screened 2415 articles; 52 studies (N=13 849) were included in the systematic review with 13 studies qualifying for meta-analysis. Seventeen determinants were identified including injury (eg, concussions), health (eg, sleep hygiene) and social factors (eg, social support). As data specific to female student-athletes was delineated from studies that included other populations, we observed 16 studies (30.7%) reported that identifying as female was a meaningful determinant of depression, anxiety and stress in athletes.



RESULTS of the meta-analysis (k=13, N=5004) suggested a small but significant association (r=0.15, 95% CI 0.05 to 0.24, p=0.004) between other determinants and depression, anxiety, and stress among female student-athletes.



CONCLUSION: Coaches, trainers and clinicians are key contributors in supporting female student-athlete mental health, with responsibilities for integrating mental skill training, sleep hygiene education and regular assessments. Comprehensive mental health and tailored education programmes considering determinants such as injury, health and social factors specific to female student-athletes are needed to enhance mental health equity in sport. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42022362163.

