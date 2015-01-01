Abstract

This study aimed to establish if a significant relationship exists between sleep and aggression in a large representative adolescent cohort and explores the impact of potential confounders. This cross-sectional secondary data analysis included 10,866 males and females aged 13-15 years, from the UK-based 2015 Millenium Cohort Study (sixth sweep). Independent variables included self-report measures of sleep duration and quality. The parent reported 'Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire' conduct score measured aggression. Binary logistic regression examined independent associations between each sleep variable and aggression. Multiple regression models then adjusted for potential confounders: age, sex, socioeconomic status, arousal, and affect. Under 8 hours of sleep on average was significantly associated with aggression when age, sex and income were controlled (p =.008). This became insignificant following adjustment for both affect and arousal. Sleep quality remained significantly associated with aggression when all confounders were controlled: 'sleep onset latency >30 minutes' and 'wakening at least a good bit of the time' increased the odds of aggression by around 27.9% (p <.001) and 43.5% respectively (p <.001). A significant association exists between poor subjective sleep quality and heightened aggression in this cohort, when all our confounders are controlled, identifying sleep quality as a potential target in treating adolescent aggression.

