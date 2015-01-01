Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has increased rapidly and is frequently linked to suicidal behavior; it has been argued that these behaviors are key points on a self-harm continuum. Aims: The current research explored self-harm and help-seeking behaviors, with the aim of identifying possibilities for prevention of further harm, including suicide.



METHODS: An online survey of 304 New Zealanders was undertaken, with the majority being aged under 25 and female.



RESULTS: Nearly half of the sample had engaged in self-harm and most of those had experienced suicidal thoughts; close to a quarter had made a suicide attempt. NSSI was used as a way of dealing with emotional distress. Very few sought help of any kind, especially professional support; of those who did seek professional support, most found it helpful but did not necessarily stop self-harming as a result. Limitations: Men are under-represented in the sample - though this is in accordance with the population of people who engage in NSSI.



CONCLUSION: Many participants engaged in NSSI and also had suicidal thoughts using NSSI as an emotion regulation strategy; some participants appeared to use NSSI rather than attempting suicide. Given a link between NSSI and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, reluctance to seek help and on-going injurious behavior among some who do seek help, there is a need for increased identification and proactive support specifically focusing on improving emotion regulation and targeted at injurious behavior.

Language: en