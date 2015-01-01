|
Citation
|
Curtis C. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38229543
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has increased rapidly and is frequently linked to suicidal behavior; it has been argued that these behaviors are key points on a self-harm continuum. Aims: The current research explored self-harm and help-seeking behaviors, with the aim of identifying possibilities for prevention of further harm, including suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
help-seeking; NSSI; intervention; nonsuicidal self-injury; self-harm continuum