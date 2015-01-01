|
Citation
Dash GF, Gizer IR, Slutske WS. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 255: e111084.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38232646
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Only a small proportion of individuals who initiate nonmedical use of prescription opioids (NUPO) transition to heroin, suggesting that more nuanced aspects of NUPO may be better indicators of risk for escalating opioid use trajectories. This study leveraged panel data to identify NUPO typologies based on NUPO characteristics associated with opioid risk trajectories (route of administration, motives) and compared rates of heroin initiation at follow-up across typologies.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Longitudinal; Heroin; Latent class analysis; Monitoring the Future; Opioid use; Prescription opioids