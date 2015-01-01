Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In September 2017 the Northern Territory Government of Australia introduced a banned drinker register (BDR) to mitigate the high levels of alcohol-related harm within the Northern Territory. The current study aimed to examine the impact of the Northern Territory BDR on youth (aged <18 years) using police recorded assault data.



METHODS: Interrupted time-series models were used to assess monthly trends in assaults and alcohol-related assaults perpetration and victimisation in the regions of Greater Darwin, Alice Springs and Katherine between January 2014 and December 2019.



RESULTS: Examining the three regions combined, after the re-introduction of the BDR a significant step decrease in police recorded youth assault perpetration (β = -1.67) and a significant step increase in police recorded youth assault victimisation (β = 1.40) was identified. However, no significant effects were identified at the individual region level.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that restricting alcohol consumption in high-risk adults through the BDR had a limited immediate effect in police recorded youth assaults. Individual level or contextual factors may have influenced both immediate and long-term impacts of the BDR, and as such, future policy design needs to support and empower community leaders across the policy development and implementation process. A wider evaluation of the BDR currently underway may provide additional understanding behind the mechanisms that underpin alcohol-related harm in the Northern Territory.

