|
Citation
|
Isaac CJ, Moore L, Bérubé M, Belzile, Malo C, Giroux M, Belcaid A, Abiala G, Trépanier D, Emond M, Dionne CE. Emerg. Med. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38233107
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Patients >64 years of age now represent more than 51% of injury hospitalisations in Canada. The tools used to identify older patients who could benefit the most from an interdisciplinary approach include complex parameters difficult to collect in the ED, which suggests that better tools with higher accuracy and using items that can be derived from routinely collected data are needed. We aimed to identify variables that are associated with adverse outcomes in older patients admitted to a trauma centre for an isolated orthopaedic injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
geriatrics; predictors; fractures; orthopedic