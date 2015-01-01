Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In Massachusetts, US, medical cannabis legalisation was associated with increased paediatric cannabis exposure cases, including emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations. The impact of recreational cannabis legalisation (RCL) on paediatric exposures in Massachusetts has yet to be studied.



METHODS: To compare the incidences before and after RCL in Massachusetts, US, we queried the data on paediatric cannabis exposure cases in 2016-2021 from the Centre for Healthcare and Analysis and Injury Surveillance Programme at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The pre-and post-legalisation phases comprised the periods between 2016-2018 and 2019-2021, respectively. Cannabis-related exposure cases included ED visits and hospitalizations among children and young adolescents of 0-19 years old.



RESULTS: During the 6-year period (2016-2021), 2357 ED visits and 538 hospitalizations related to cannabis exposure among children and teenagers (0-19 years) were reported in Massachusetts. The incidence of ED visits for all age groups increased from 18.5 per 100 000 population before RCL to 31.0 per 100 000 population (incidence rate ratio (IRR), 1.6; 95% CI, 1.5 to 1.8). Children in the age groups of 0-5 and 6-12 years experienced the highest increase in cannabis-related ED visits. Additionally, the incidence of hospitalisation due to cannabis intoxication substantially increased following RCL (IRR, 2.2; 95% CI, 1.8 to 2.7), a 126% increase.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis-related ED visits and hospitalizations among children and teenagers increased after recreational cannabis became legal in Massachusetts, US. Further efforts are warranted to prevent the unintentional impact of RCL, especially considering substantial increases in cannabis exposure cases among young children.

