|
Citation
|
van der Helm GHPP, Roest JJ, Dekker AL, van Miert VSL, Kuiper CHZ, Stams GJJM. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38229466
|
Abstract
|
Group climate in residential youth care is considered to be essential for treatment of youth and young adults. Various instruments exist to measure quality of living group climate, but some are lengthy, use complicated wording, which make them difficult to fill out by youth and individuals with a mild intellectual disability. The present study describes the development and rationale for the Group Climate Instrument-Revised (GCI-R). Construct validity and reliability of the GCI-R were examined by means of Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) in a two-step validation process using a construction sample (n = 190 youth, representing 41 groups) and a validation sample (n = 207 youth, representing 42 groups).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychometric properties; GCI-R; group climate; residential care