Abstract

Group climate in residential youth care is considered to be essential for treatment of youth and young adults. Various instruments exist to measure quality of living group climate, but some are lengthy, use complicated wording, which make them difficult to fill out by youth and individuals with a mild intellectual disability. The present study describes the development and rationale for the Group Climate Instrument-Revised (GCI-R). Construct validity and reliability of the GCI-R were examined by means of Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) in a two-step validation process using a construction sample (n = 190 youth, representing 41 groups) and a validation sample (n = 207 youth, representing 42 groups).



RESULTS indicated a good fit of a five-factor model (Support, Growth, Physical Environment, Peer interactions, and Repression). Reliability of the scales was good. These findings indicate that the GCI-R can be used as a parsimonious, valid, and reliable instrument to assess perceptions of group climate in youth. Recommendations for future research and practice are suggested.

