Citation
Mannix D, Holleran L, Cevikel P, McMorrow C, Nerney D, Phelan S, McDonald C, Hallahan B. Ir. J. Psychol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Irish Institute of Psychological Medicine)
DOI
PMID
38229585
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To examine and compare rates and methods of probable suicide in a Western region of Ireland during a 24 month period since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with a similar period immediately prior to the pandemic onset.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; COVID-19; hanging