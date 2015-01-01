Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine and compare rates and methods of probable suicide in a Western region of Ireland during a 24 month period since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with a similar period immediately prior to the pandemic onset.



METHODS: Post-mortem reports between March 1(st) 2018 and February 29(th) 2020 were reviewed and compared with data from March 1(st) 2020 to February 28(th) 2022. Relevant demographic data, rates and methods of probable suicide and lifetime engagement with mental health services were compared across the two time points.



RESULTS: Identical rates of probable suicide (85 individuals at both time points) were demonstrated with no difference evident in the utilisation of violent compared to non-violent methods.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that despite previous reports of increased rates of self-harm and some evidence of increased mental distress since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, no change in rates of or methods employed by individuals who died by probable suicide were evident in this geographical region.

