Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health problem contributing to multiple morbidities. Immigrant women who experience IPV may be disproportionately vulnerable to poor mental health outcomes, including self-harm and suicidal ideation, due to cultural experiences and contextual factors that prevent them from accessing services. While existing studies identify the risks for suicidal ideation amongst survivors of IPV, there is limited knowledge on how to tailor strategies to support immigrant women survivors of IPV who experience suicidal ideation. This study was conducted as part of the formative phase of a longitudinal research project designed to develop and evaluate a safety planning intervention for immigrant women survivors of IPV. Using qualitative in-depth interviews, we explored the perspectives of immigrant women survivors of IPV (n = 46) from various countries of origin, ages, and educational backgrounds on effective strategies for supporting immigrant women who disclose suicidal ideation. Study participants discussed various strategies for supporting survivors including building trust, providing encouragement, strengthening social support networks, and reminding survivors of parental responsibilities. Participants also pointed to the importance of the following services: domestic violence support, faith-based health resources, supportive immigration programs, mental health support, and emergency and medical treatment. These findings are informative for researchers and practitioners who work with immigrant women survivors of IPV, and they can be used to develop appropriate safety protocols and support strategies for survivors who are experiencing or have previously experienced suicidal ideation to mitigate the risk of self-harm.

