Baryshnikov I, Rosenström T, Isometsä E. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38232774
INTRODUCTION: Patients with depression often require inpatient treatment due to their high suicide risk. Ecological momentary assessment (EMA) studies have shown that suicidal ideation (SI) fluctuates over time. As affective instability and psychological pain (PP) are common experiences in borderline personality disorder (BPD), often comorbid with depression, we examined factors predicting short-term changes of SI in depressive inpatients with or without BPD.
Depression; Suicidal ideation; Borderline personality disorder; Ecological momentary assessment; Inpatient psychiatric treatment