Sakran JV, Lunardi N, Mehta A, Ezzeddine HM, Chammas M, Fransman R, Byrne JP, Stevens K, Efron D. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38230851
BACKGROUND: Anecdotal evidence strongly suggests there has been a rise in violent crimes. This study sought to examine trends in injury characteristics of homicide victims in Maryland. We hypothesized that there would be an increase in the severity of wound characteristics. STUDY DESIGN: The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is a statewide agency designated by law to investigate all homicides, suicides, or unusual/suspicious circumstances. Using individual autopsy reports, we collected data among all homicides from 2005-2017, categorizing them into three time-periods: 2005-2008 (early), 2009-2013, and 2014-2017 (late). Primary outcomes included the number of gunshots, stabs, and fractures from assaults. High-violence intensity outcomes include victims having 10+ gunshots, 5+ stabs, or 5+ fractures from assaults.
