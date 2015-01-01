|
Bensken WP, McGrath BM, Gold R, Cottrell EK. J. Clin. Transl. Sci. 2023; 7(1): e257.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
38229891
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Area-level social determinants of health (SDoH) and individual-level social risks are different, yet area-level measures are frequently used as proxies for individual-level social risks. This study assessed whether demographic factors were associated with patients being screened for individual-level social risks, the percentage who screened positive for social risks, and the association between SDoH and patient-reported social risks in a nationwide network of community-based health centers.
Social determinants of health; area deprivation; community health centers; health inequities; social risks