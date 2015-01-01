SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wardenaar FC, Lybbert H, Morton L, Schott KD, Shumate C, Levinson S, Wharton C, Kulinna P, van der Mars H. J. Diet. Suppl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/19390211.2023.2301361

38230707

The use of nutritional supplements can lead to doping risk and no data exist on high school athletes' use of certified third-party tested supplements. A cross-sectional cohort design was developed using an anonymous survey. Descriptive data for supplement use, use of third-party tested supplements, and knowledge in high school athletes were reported. A total of 225 high school athletes, ranging from 14-19 years of age, from a private high school in the western US, were included in the analysis of the results. A total of 94% (n=211) of athletes reported nutritional supplement use within the past year with an average of six (interquartile range: 3-9) individual supplements, ranging from 0-20 supplements per person. Most frequently reported were sports drinks (72%), vitamins (65%), sports bars (60%), protein powder (58%), caffeine (37%, as part of normal beverages, or 13% as a supplement), followed by creatine (23%). A total of 24% claimed to know for sure that all their supplements were third-party tested. In addition, the recognition of third-party testing organization icons was low (46% in supplement users vs. 14% in nonusers). Athletes also scored low in reporting how to find (22%) and how to order (25%) third-party tested supplements. In conclusion, almost all athletes in this study reported the use of multiple nutritional supplements annually. Only one-fourth of the athletes reported consistently using third-party tested supplements. Knowledge of where and how tested supplements could be purchased was limited in this high school athlete population.


attitude; doping risk; sports food; theory of planned behavior

