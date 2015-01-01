SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kulibert D, Reidt I, O'Brien L. J. Homosex. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/00918369.2024.2302428

38231211

In three experiments and a meta-analysis, the present research examined how the sexual orientation of a victim affected the perceived legitimacy of sexual harassment claims. Working from prototype theory, the researchers hypothesized that because lesbian women deviate from the prototype of a sexual harassment victim, people would be less likely to perceive sexual harassment claims as legitimate when the victim was a lesbian woman as compared to a heterosexual woman. Although Experiment 1 yielded results congruent with the hypothesis, Experiment 2 and Experiment 3 did not. A meta-analysis conducted to assess effects of sexual orientation across all studies was not significant (g = -.06, z = -1.20, p = .23). The impact of victim prototypicality on perceptions of sexual harassment claims is discussed.


discrimination; sexual orientation; Sexual harassment; complainer; prototype theory

